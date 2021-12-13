Man Utd team news update: Latest on Pogba, Cavani, Varane and more

Manchester United will be looking to break into the top four with a win over Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

United are in discussions about postponing the game due to a covid outbreak within the club but assuming the match goes ahead as scheduled, boss Ralf Rangnick has a number of injury concerns to worry about.

Victor Lindelof was forced off during the second half of United’s win at Norwich City due to breathing difficulties so the Swedish international will need to be assessed before his availability tomorrow can be determined.

Paul Pogba is back in the UK to continue his recovery from a thigh injury but the midfielder isn’t expected to be fully fit until the New Year so he remains on the sidelines for the trip to Brentford tomorrow.

Anthony Martial is also expected to miss out due to a knee injury that forced him to miss Manchester United’s win at Norwich at the weekend while Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are doubts due to illness.

Raphael Varane is back in training after recovering from a thigh injury that’s kept him out for several weeks but the Brentford game should come too soon for the French international.

Duo could return

However, there is better news regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Rangnick is hoping the full-back will be available on Tuesday night after missing the Norwich game due to a knee injury that he picked up against Young Boys.

Edinson Cavani could also be back in contention for Man Utd after recovering from a tendon injury that’s kept the striker on the sidelines since the November international break.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“A few players are available again, I think Luke Shaw, who was in the squad today, Wan-Bissaka be available again on Tuesday, and even Edi [Cavani] might be an option, so we have to wait and see. It’s too early.”

So Rangnick has plenty of fitness concerns to deal with as he prepares his squad for Tuesday’s game at Brentford. Man Utd need a win to leapfrog West Ham into fourth place while a draw would move them level on points with the Hammers.

However, we’ll have to wait and see whether the match even goes ahead after United were forced to close their training ground due to a covid outbreak. More information is due to be released soon.