Leeds vs Arsenal preview, team news, expected line-ups, how to stream, prediction

Arsenal can cement their place in the top four with a win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

The Gunners bounced back from disappointing defeats at Manchester United and Everton with a routine victory over Southampton last weekend which was followed up with an impressive 2-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

That result saw Arsenal leapfrog the Hammers into fourth place and with their London rivals’ clash with Norwich postponed this weekend, Mikel Arteta’s side can tighten their grip on fourth with a win at Elland Road.

However, Leeds United will be desperate to get their campaign back on track following their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night. Marcelo Bielsa’s side now sit 16th in the division so they need to get back to winning ways soon before they’re dragged into the relegation battle any further.

Team news

Arsenal will once again be without the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he’s been frozen out for the third game since being stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary issue.

Emile Smith Rowe is pushing for a recall and he could come in on the left flank after scoring off the bench in midweek. Gabriel Martinelli has been in excellent form lately but he picked up a knock against West Ham so might not be risked from the start.

Arsenal could welcome Bernd Leno back into the squad as he’s returned to full training following a groin injury but a place on the bench is the best he can hope for as Aaron Ramsdale is nailed on to keep his place.

Leeds have huge injury worries to contend with as Dan James has been ruled out with a groin injury while Jamie Shackleton is out with an Achilles problem.

Robin Koch is back from a pelvic injury but Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are all still on the sidelines while Junior Firpo is suspended.

Expected line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

How to watch/stream

Leeds versus Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 5.30pm. Subscribers can watch the match live on their TV or stream via the Sky Sports app on their laptop or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription to Sky Sports may have to wait until Saturday night to watch highlights on Sky or on Match of the Day on BBC1. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Predicted score

Leeds 1-2 Arsenal: The Gunners have struggled against the top sides this season but have dealt with the ‘lesser’ teams very well and they’ll be confident of seeing off a depleted Leeds United side this weekend.

Arsenal’s away form will be a cause for concern to Arteta but this is a terrific opportunity for the Londoners to improve upon that record. No doubt Leeds will be up for it following their humiliation at City but we think Arsenal will edge it.