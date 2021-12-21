Chelsea handed big boost with Jorginho back in training

Chelsea have been handed a major boost with Jorginho involved in training ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford tomorrow.

The Blues have missed several key players due to Covid-19 and injuries recently. This has hampered them with back-to-back Premier League draws.

They will be keen to return to winning ways in Wednesday’s derby. Ahead of the game, they have received a timely boost with Jorginho’s return.

The Italy international was excluded in the lead-up to the Wolverhampton Wanderers game on Sunday as there was uncertainty over his Covid-19 test.

The £40.5m-rated star has now tested negative for coronavirus, and was actively involved in Monday’s training session.

Jorginho is back in training after being sent home ahead of Wolves. Chelsea's upcoming fixtures are going ahead unless stated otherwise. Thomas Tuchel has finally added academy players to the squad ahead of Brentford. #cfc pic.twitter.com/A1sAnEugNX — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 20, 2021

Chelsea were keen on postponing the Wolves game last weekend, but they were left frustrated with the Premier League declining their late request.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel decided to start with N’Golo Kante after his month-long lay-off with a knee injury. The Frenchman played the entire 90 minutes.

Following the game, Tuchel acknowledged that he went against medical advice on the midfielder. He was urged to play the 30-year-old for only 45 minutes.

It won’t be a surprise if Kante features on the bench tomorrow. He could be joined by some academy graduates who were present in training yesterday.

Meanwhile, Jorginho could be drafted straight into the starting XI. Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah are back in training and one of them could partner him.

Saul Niguez showed promise off the bench on Sunday. He could be another choice for Tuchel. Mateo Kovacic may not start, having just returned from a hamstring injury.

The Blues should start as favourites against Brentford, but the Bees can’t be taken lightly. They have beaten Arsenal and West Ham, and drawn against Liverpool this term.

Tuchel will be hoping for better finishing from his players. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic have been guilty of missing clear-cut scoring opportunities in recent games.