Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham will be looking to continue their push for the top four with a win over Crystal Palace in North London this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made two changes from the starting eleven that edged past West Ham in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night but Hugo Lloris has kept his place between the sticks.

Tottenham go with a back three of Davinson Sancho, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga this afternoon with Joe Rondon and Ben Davies named among the substitutes. Sergio Reguilon starts on the left flank and Emerson Royal on the right so Matt Doherty is on the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is partnered by Oliver Skipp in the Tottenham midfield so Harry Winks has to settle for a place on the bench along with Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli.

Harry Kane leads the line up front for Tottenham once again while Hueng-min Son is recalled to support the England international after being named on the bench last time out. Lucas Moura keeps his place with Steven Bergwijn to the man to make way.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew support Odsonne Edouard up front while Connor Gallagher continues in midfield along with Cheikhou Kouyate.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies

Crystal Palace

Butland, Ward, Andersen, Tomkins, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Subs: Guehi, Mateta, Schlupp, Matthews, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald