Arsenal close in on deal to sign Arthur Melo following transfer talks

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Arthur Melo on an initial loan from Juventus following successful talks with the South American midfielder, according to Globo Esporte.

Mikel Arteta is in the midst of a midfield crisis as a number of players are currently unavailable for selection due to a series of factors.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are away at the African Cup of Nations while Martin Odegaard has been ruled out following a positive covid test.

Emile Smith Rowe has missed Arsenal’s last two games due to a groin injury, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Roma on loan while Granit Xhaka is facing a two-game suspension following his sending off against Liverpool on Thursday night.

It means 22-year-old Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently Arsenal’s only recognised midfielder available for selection ahead of Sunday’s huge North London Derby against Tottenham so Arteta is desperately trying to strengthen his ranks.

Arthur has emerged as a prime target and Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claims that a move is now close to being finalised after Juventus gave the midfielder permission to hold talks with Arsenal over a loan move.

It appears those talks were successful as the report says Arthur has agreed to join Arsenal in search of regular first team football with the Gunners set to cover all of his £4.2m [€5m] a year salary. The Brazilian is reportedly ‘excited’ at the prospect of playing in the Premier League with the Londoners.

Globo Esporte claims that Arthur will meet with Max Allegri today to ask the Juve boss to sanction his move to Arsenal and the two clubs are now in advanced negotiations over a deal. Arthur is set to join the Gunners on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season with the two clubs now negotiating the potential fee.

Juventus are reluctant to sign-off Arthur’s move before a replacement is secured but the news outlet says there is optimism that the 25-year-old will become an Arsenal player soon. It’s reported that Edu has been the driving force behind Arsenal’s pursuit as he’s been a big fan of the player since working with him during his time with the Brazilian national team.

Arthur has struggled to establish himself in Turin since arriving from Barcelona in 2020 and he’s started just 3 Serie A games so far this season so it appears he’s ready to join Arsenal in the hope of playing more regular first team football.