[Teams] Brentford vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be desperate to close-in on the top four with a win over Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening.

Ralf Rangnick has made two changes to the starting eleven that drew at Aston Villa last time out but David De Gea keeps his place between the sticks so Dean Henderson has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Harry Maguire also has to make do with a substitutes role this evening as Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of Man Utd’s back four. Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains on the sidelines so Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back while Alex Telles continues at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw.

Scott McTominay gets a recall in midfield as the Scottish International lines-up alongside Fred and Bruno Fernandes so Nemanja Matic drops to the bench where he’s joined by Donny van de Beek – who misses out once again.

Manchester United have been handed a major boost as Cristiano Ronaldo is passed fit to return up front after recovering from a knock. Youngster Anthony Elanga keeps his place alongside Ronaldo so Edinson Cavani is the player to drop out.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney leads the line up front and is supported by Bryan Mbeumo while Christian Nørgaard starts in midfield for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Lössl; Jansson, Bech Sørensen; Pinnock; Janelt, Canós, Jensen, Nørgaard, Roerslev; Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Henry, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Stevens, Fernandez

Man Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Bruno; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Elanga

Subs: Jones, Maguire, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Heaton, Henderson, Matic, van de Beek