Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from the side that beat Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night with Alisson Becker recalled between the sticks meaning Caoimhin Kelleher makes way despite keeping a clean sheet at the Emirates Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to continue his excellent form as he starts at right-back again for Liverpool while Andrew Robertson keeps his place at left-back ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Joel Matip was hauled off at half-time in midweek following a poor opening forty-five minutes against Arsenal but he still keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool defence today.

Fabinho starts once again in the holding role with Jordan Henderson also keeping his place in midfield. Curtis Jones is rewarded with another start after a fine showing against Arsenal so James Milner has to settle for a place on the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is recalled to start for Liverpool at Selhurst Park with Kaide Gordan the man to make way. Roberto Firmino keeps his place with Diogo Jota also starting for the Reds after his superb performance on Thursday night.

As for Palace, Odsonne Edouard starts up front along with Jean-Philippe Mateta so Christian Benteke has to settle for a place on the bench against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Butland; Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Ferguson, Kelly, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, N Williams, Morton.