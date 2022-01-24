Liverpool in battle to sign exciting attacker Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool are in a battle with Leeds United and West Ham over a potential deal to sign highly-rated Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to the Daily Mail.

Carvalho was born in Portugal but moved to London when he was 11 and has progressed through the youth ranks at Fulham to become one of the most exciting young British players outside the Premier League having joined their academy in 2014.

The 19-year-old is now a first team regular at Craven Cottage and has scored eight goals in 17 games so far this season while he’s also represented England at various youth levels from U16 to U18 so he certainly appears to have a bright career ahead of him.

However, Carvalho’s immediate future is in serious doubt as the attacking midfielder has just six months left on his current contract and rejected Fulham’s latest attempts to tie him down to a new deal in November 2021.

The Cottagers are desperate to keep hold of the youngster but there is an acknowledgement they may have to cash-in this month if an offer too good to refuse arrives from a big Premier League club.

Carvalho’s potential has caught the attention of clubs in the top flight as the Daily Mail claims Liverpool, Leeds and West Ham are all showing a keen interest in luring the midfielder away from West London.

Reports last week suggested that Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a £5m swoop for Carvalho before the window closes at the end of the month and such an offer may tempt Fulham into a sale now rather than risk losing him when his contract expires in June.

Rules state that when a player under 24 moves for free, the former club is entitled to a training compensation fee but there is no guarantee they’d receive anywhere near £5m. A similar case in 2019 involving Harvey Elliott moving from Fulham to Liverpool went to a tribunal which ordered the Reds to pay just £1.5m – which could rise to £2.8m depending on various factors.

Therefore, it would be a big risk for Fulham to turn down a £5m offer from Liverpool if the Merseysiders decide to formalise their interest in the England youth international this month.

Klopp isn’t expected to invest heavily in the January market but the Reds boss is always on the look-out for young talent and it appears the German coach has identified Carvalho as a potential target.