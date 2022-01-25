Arsenal pursuing deal to sign Alexander Isak

Arsenal are actively pursuing a potential deal to sign Alexander Isak but may have to fork out £75m to land the Real Sociedad striker this month, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to strengthen his squad before the end of the month to help boost Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the European qualification places and a new striker is a top priority.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with a move away from the Emirates after being frozen out of the squad and stripped of the captaincy following a series of disciplinary breaches late last year.

It’s left Arsenal short of options up front with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah the only recognised strikers in the main squad and Arteta’s lack of firepower was clear for all to see during Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Burnley.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic in recent weeks but the Serbian international favours a move to Juventus and the Serie A giants are reportedly now in talks with Fiorentina over a deal.

Alternative target

Arsenal are now turning their attention to alternative targets and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims the north Londoners are actively pursuing a potential deal for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international has developed into one of the most exciting young attackers in Spanish football since joining Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and he’s netted eight goals in his 25 appearances this season.

The 22-year-old would be an terrific long-term addition to Arteta’s squad, however, any potential deal won’t come cheap as the Evening Standard says Isak’s release clause is set at a whopping £75m.

Ornstein believes Arsenal will look to negotiate a lower fee but there is no guarantee Sociedad will agree to do business at anything less than the players release clause as Isak is under contract until 2026.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but Arsenal desperately need to add more firepower to their squad if they’re to clinch that all-important fourth spot and Isak is emerging as a serious target. Other names reportedly on Arteta’s list include Jonathan David, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Luka Jovic.