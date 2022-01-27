Arsenal Have the Chance to Capture Real Madrid’s Luka Jović on a Loan Deal

According to rumors, Arsenal have been offered the option to capture Serb Luka Jović on a loan deal from Real Madrid. ‘The Gunners’ appear to be on the verge of missing out on their top target, Jović’s countryman Dušan Vlahović, with Mikel Arteta prioritizing a striker to be hired before the curtains get closed on transfer activities in January. And that will happen next Monday.

Why is the Spaniard in the command of Arsenal so keen to sign a new player covering the forward position in the next few days? Well, because Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates is uncertain, and it’s the case that contracts of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are set to expire in the summer.

However, as previously said, Arsenal’s chances of signing Fiorentina striker Dušan Vlahovic are dwindling, with the club apparently considering a move for another Serb, Luka Jović.

Arsenal’s Top Transfer Target Gets Out of Their Hands

Vlahović was Arsenal’s top transfer target in the first month of 2022, with Fiorentina reportedly being ready to make a move for the 21-year-old. However, ‘The Gunners’ hadn’t heard back from Vlahović’s legal representatives, and the player had his heart set on Juventus. The Turin side is apparently preparing a £50 million (€60 million) offer, and Fiorentina are willing to let Vlahović depart this week, despite the huge revolt of their fans, so the north London club appears to be ready to come to terms that it lost the battle.

Arteta now has to consider other possibilities, and a loan move for Jović could be on the cards to help Arsenal get out of their current underperformance. Jović's problems and status, not counting that he occasionally get the chance to play, at Real Madrid haven't improved, as he has yet to make a league start this season under Carlo Ancelotti. The 24-year-old striker hasn't ruled out a move away from the Bernabeu this month, according to reports, and 'Los Blancos' have informed Arsenal that he may be available for transfer.

Jović Isn’t the Only Candidate for Arsenal’s Attack

Other candidates being considered by Arsenal include Swedish attacker from Real Sociedad, Alexander Isak, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Lille forward from Canada, Jonathan David.

Last October, Isak’s contract was extended, and Sociedad took advantage of the opportunity to include a €90 million (£75 million) release clause in the agreement. Arsenal is expected to negotiate that sum and will pursue Isak and Calvert-Lewin again before the transfer window shuts.