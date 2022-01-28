Arsenal eye late swoop for £60m star Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal are eyeing a late move to try and sign Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a top class striker before the window closes, according to the Daily Mail.

Arteta has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad this month to help boost Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the European qualification places this season but so far he’s been frustrated in his attempts to bring in new recruits.

Arsenal have spent much of the month trying to seal a deal for Dusan Vlahovic but the Fiorentina hitman snubbed their advances in favour of a switch to Juventus which has left the Gunners looking for alternatives.

The likes of Alexander Isak and Jonathan David have been linked in the media but the Daily Mail says Calvert-Lewin is also a serious target with Arsenal contemplating a late move for the England international.

The Athletic reported last week that Arsenal were pushing to sign Calvert-Lewin or Isak before Monday’s deadline but with Isak’s release clause set at £75m, it appears Calvert-Lewin could be the preferred option.

The Daily Mail suggests that the 24-year-old would cost around £60m so he’d be cheaper than the Real Sociedad forward and the fact he’s played in the Premier League will also help Calvert-Lewin’s case.

Difficult deal

However, any deal for the former Sheffield United striker will also be extremely difficult to pull off as Everton will be reluctant to sell their main striker while they’re in the midst of a relegation battle.

The Toffees are under no pressure to sell as Calvert-Lewin is contracted to Goodison Park until 2025 so Arsenal would have to submit an offer too good to refuse in order to persuade them to cash-in.

The north Londoners could also face stiff competition as the Daily Mail says Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring Calvert-Lewin after identifying him as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but Calvert-Lewin would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad if Arsenal could somehow get a deal agreed with Everton before the window closes.