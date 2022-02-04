Liverpool team news update on Alcantara, Elliott & more

Liverpool have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their FA Cup 4th round clash with Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today ahead of the game and he’s provided an update on the fitness of Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Divock Origi.

Elliott has been on the sidelines since suffering a fractured ankle against Leeds United on September 12 and faced a prolonged spell of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery.

However, the 18-year-old has made excellent progress in his recovery and returned to full training last month. Elliott starred in a friendly win over Wrexham last weekend – scoring and providing two assists – and is now on the verge of making his first team comeback.

Klopp has confirmed the attacking midfielder will be in the squad for Sunday’s cup clash with Cardiff City but he hasn’t decided yet whether to start the youngster or bring him off the bench.

Liverpool have also been boosted by the return to fitness of Alcantara. The Spaniard has been out for around seven weeks with a niggling hip injury but has been stepping up his return at Melwood recently.

Thiago back

Klopp has revealed that Alcantara had to train away from the first team this week due to a chest infection but he’s expected to resume full training today and should therefore be in contention to face Cardiff.

Keita is also set to make his Liverpool comeback this weekend after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Guinea. Origi is back in training after recovering from a knee injury but the attacker may need to be assessed before his availability on Sunday can be determined.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“He [Elliott] is in a good place and is in full team training now, but we have to see what is right for him – is it right to start [or] is it right to come on? But he will be in the squad definitely for the Cardiff game and from there we go. “Thiago trained with us. Unfortunately, when COVID is around you always think it is the only infection or virus you can get, but he had a little chest infection so he had to step a little bit aside again. “That’s not perfect, of course, but I expect him to be in team training today again so we will see. The injury is completely fine, he looked really good in training, but that’s how sometimes things are. We will see how we can use him for Sunday. “Naby is completely fine. Naby came back full of energy, had a few days off as well. Came back here after the tournament full of energy and confidence, so that looked good. “Divock, yesterday, first time team training, looked very good, but it was the first time full team training after a while, so from here we go as well.”

Liverpool have no other injury concerns to worry about so Klopp has virtually a fully fit squad to choose from this weekend. The only major absentees are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with the duo set to face-off against each other in the African Cup of Nations final.

January signing Luis Diaz is expected to begin training with his new team mates after arriving from Porto but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be included in Sunday’s squad. Klopp may decide to give the attacker more time to adjust to life in England before throwing him into action.