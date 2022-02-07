Man Utd boss confirms Fred and Telles will miss Burnley

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Alex Telles and Fred will miss the trip to Burnley tomorrow night.

Rangnick spoke to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he provided a team news and injury update which included news of a double blow involving the clubs two Brazilian’s.

Telles missed United’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Middlesbrough on Friday night and will also sit out the trip to Turf Moor on Tuesday after testing positive for covid-19 last week.

Fred started against the Teesiders at Old Trafford before being withdrawn in the second half and Rangnick has confirmed the midfielder has now also tested positive for covid-19.

The South American duo will now have to isolate as per Government guidelines and will miss Tuesday night’s Premier League clash with Burnley. Fred may also be forced to miss the game against Southampton next weekend.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“Yeah we have two players missing. Alex Telles already missed the cup game because he tested COVID positive last week and, unfortunately, the same thing happened today with Fred. That’s why he will be missing from tomorrow’s game and possibly even the game against Southampton.”

Trio available

However, there was more positive news on the availability of Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani as Rangnick has confirmed the duo will be back in the Man Utd squad tomorrow night.

According to Rangnick, both Lingard and Cavani missed the defeat to Middlesbrough after asking for extended leave but they’ll be back in contention at Turf Moor.

Raphael Varane has also been declared fit and available for selection despite the French international being withdrawn against Middlesbrough.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“They [Lingard and Cavani] are both available and will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game at Burnley. Both are top professionals, both have been training well.” “He [Varane] seems to be physically fit. He has no issues anymore with injuries. Hopefully, we can have him in the same fitness shape and same form as he was against Middlesbrough for the upcoming games.”

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho are also expected to be available despite picking up knocks against Boro but it remains to be seen whether Victor Lindelof will return after being ill last week.

Eric Bailly is also a major doubt to take on Burnley after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a swollen ankle.

Manchester United head to Turf Moor sitting fourth in the Premier League table so they’ll want a win to cement their place in the Champions League qualification spots.