Burnley vs Man Utd: Ronaldo dropped as Cavani starts

Manchester United take on Burnley at Turf Moor in tonight’s big Premier League clash.

Ralf Rangnick has decided to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the game with Edinson Cavani recalled to start up front. Marcus Rashford starts alongside the Uruguayan international in the Man Utd attack while Jadon Sancho also keeps his place in the starting eleven.

Paul Pogba lines-up in midfield along with Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes starts once again in the number ten role. Therefore, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata have to settle for places on the bench.

Rangnick goes with the same back four that started during the FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough. That means Luke Shaw once again starts at left-back while Diogo Dalot keeps his place ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Raphael Varane is joined by Harry Maguire in the middle of the Manchester United defence once again. Victor Lindelof – who returns from illness – has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Phil Jones.

There is a change in goal as David De Gea returns after being rested in the FA Cup last time out. Dean Henderson therefore drops to the bench tonight.

As for Burnley, Wout Weghorst starts up front along with Jay Rodriguez while Max Cornet gets a start after returning to full fitness. Ashley Westwood starts in midfield alongside Dwight McNeil and Josh Brownhill.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Subs: Lowton, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Cork, Long, Barnes, Collins, Hennessey

Man Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes; Sancho, Cavani, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Elanga, Ronaldo