Ronaldo recalled | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Southampton

Manchester United take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Here is the line-up we expect Ralf Rangnick to select.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea is expected to continue between the sticks so Dean Henderson will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Defence: Rangnick is unlikely to tinker with the back four that started during the 1-1 draw at Burnley last time out. Diogo Dalot appears to be ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back pecking order so he could keep his place.

Luke Shaw will start once again at left-back with Alex Telles out with covid. Harry Maguire was heavily criticised for his role in the Burnley goal on Tuesday night but he’s expected to keep his place alongside Raphael Varane. Victor Lindelof will therefore have to settle for a place among the Man Utd substitutes.

Midfield: Paul Pogba was on the scoresheet on Tuesday night and the Frenchman should start once again in midfield this weekend.

Fred is set to miss out again due to a positive covid test so Scott McTominay will partner Pogba in the middle of the park for Man Utd against Southampton.

Bruno Fernandes hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks but the Portuguese international should still retain his place in the attacking midfield role.

Ronaldo recalled

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for the draw at Turf Moor but the superstar is expected to be recalled up front this weekend. The former Real Madrid forward will no doubt be keen to show Rangnick he was mistaken for axing him against Burnley.

Edinson Cavani may be the man to make way after an ineffective display in midweek. Jadon Sancho should keep his place in the Man Utd attack but we could see youngster Anthony Elanga given a recall.

Marcus Rashford may miss out on a place in the starting eleven. The England international might have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

Here is how Manchester United could line-up: