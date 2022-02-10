Liverpool vs Leicester: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap on Man City when they take on Leicester City at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has recalled Alisson Becker to start in goal after he was rested for the FA Cup win over Cardiff City at the weekend. Andrew Robertson is also brought back into the Liverpool side with the Scottish international returning at left-back. Kostas Tsimikas is the man to make way.

Virgil van Dijk is joined by Joel Matip in the middle of Liverpool’s defence this evening. Ibrahima Konate drops out while Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place at right-back once again.

Fabinho is given a recall after he was given the day off against Cardiff at the weekend. The Brazilian international replaces Jordan Henderson – who misses out after picking up a knock on Sunday.

Thiago Alcantara is also back in the Liverpool starting eleven after making his comeback from injury against Cardiff. Curtis Jones keeps his place in midfield so Naby Keita is the man to make way.

January signing Luis Diaz is handed his full debut after impressing off the bench at the weekend. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino keep their places in the Liverpool attack so Mohamed Salah is only named on the bench. The attacker only recently returned following his participation at the African Cup of Nations.

No Vardy

As for Leicester, Paston Daka is supported by Ademola Lookman and James Maddison is attack. Jamie Vardy misses out through injury but Kelechi Iheanacho is an option from the bench.

Marc Albrighton gets a start along with Luke Thomas, James Justin, Wilfried Ndidi and Daniel Amartey.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Diaz, Firmino, Jota.

Subs Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott.

Leicester

Schmeichel, Justin, Ndidi, Amartey, Thomas, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Lookman, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Söyüncü, Vestergaard, Ricardo, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes, Pérez, Iheanacho.