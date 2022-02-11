Man Utd team news update: Telles set to return

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils saw their hopes of finishing in the top four dented with a frustrating 1-1 draw against bottom placed Burnley on Tuesday night. Paul Pogba opened the scoring at Turf Moor before Jay Rodriguez equalised for the hosts shortly after the break.

Ralf Rangnick will be demanding a response from his players when they entertain Southampton tomorrow. However, the Saints will be high in confidence after their thrilling 3-2 win away to Tottenham in midweek.

Team news

Man Utd have been boosted by the return of Alex Telles to training this week. The Brazilian was forced to miss last weeks FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough after testing positive for covid.

Telles also sat out the draw at Turf Moor but he’s resumed full training after completing his isolation. The full-back should now return to the squad for the visit of Southampton, providing competition to Luke Shaw for the left-back spot.

However, Fred is still unavailable this weekend. The South American also missed the draw with Burnley after testing positive for covid recently and remains on the sidelines for Sunday’s clash with the Saints.

Manchester United will also be without Eric Bailly once again this weekend. The centre-back returned from the African Cup of Nations with an ankle injury and isn’t expected to return tomorrow afternoon.

Ronaldo to return?

Scott McTominay picked up a knock during the draw with Burnley on Tuesday night but the Scottish international is expected to be available this weekend.

Obviously Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for selection so Rangnick will be without the services of at least three players for the visit of Southampton.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for a recall to the starting eleven after being benched at Burnley. Victor Lindelof, Anthony Elanga, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are also options if Rangnick wants to freshen things up.

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting sixth in the table, just one point behind fourth-placed West Ham, so they can climb into the top four with a win tomorrow.