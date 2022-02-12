Man Utd vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over Southampton at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick has recalled Cristiano Ronaldo to the starting eleven. The Portuguese superstar was left out for the draw at Burnley in midweek but returns to lead the line up front for Man Utd today.

Edinson Cavani is the man to make way for Ronaldo with the Uruguayan international not involved in the squad this afternoon. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford keep their places in the United attack.

That means Anthony Elanga and Jesse Lingard have to settle for places on the bench. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place so Juan Mata misses out once again while youngster Hannibal Mejbri is also among the substitutes.

Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba keep their places in the Man Utd midfield with Fred still out due to covid. Luke Shaw continues at left-back despite the return of Alex Telles – who has to settle for a place on the bench.

Diogo Dalot starts once again at right-back so Aaron Wan-Bissaka has to make-do with a place among the subs while Harry Maguire keeps his place alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of Man Utd’s defence.

Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones are options from the bench for Rangnick while David De Gea keeps his place in goal ahead of Dean Henderson.

As for Southampton, they are unchanged from the side that beat Tottenham in a thrilling 3-2 win in midweek. Che Adams starts along with Armando Broja in attack while James Ward-Prowse is the dangerman in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Elanga

Southampton

Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, S Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Stephens, Long, A. Armstrong, Caballero, Djenepo, Smallbone, Livramento, Diallo, Valery.