[Teams] Burnley vs Liverpool: Mohamed Salah starts

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has once again selected number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker between the sticks. Trent Alexander-Arnold also keeps his place at right-back with Andrew Robertson occupying the left-back position in Liverpool’s back four.

Joel Matip gets the nod to line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk once again. This means Ibrahima Konate has to settle for a place among the substitutes along with Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool have made changes in midfield though as Jordan Henderson is recalled. The Reds skipper missed the win over Leicester City last week with a minor back injury but it fit to return to the starting eleven this afternoon.

Naby Keita is also recalled by Klopp but Fabinho keeps his place in the holding role. Therefore, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are the men to make way despite their positive performances last time out.

Liverpool also welcome Mohamed Salah back into the starting line-up after he made his return from the bench last week. Sadio Mane is also recalled to start this afternoon after returning from the African Cup of Nations.

Salah in, Jota out

Diogo Jota will feel unlucky to miss out after scoring both goals during the 2-0 win over Leicester. The Portuguese international has to settle for a place on the bench with Roberto Firmino keeping his position in the team.

Luis Diaz also drops to the substitutes bench today after making an impressive full debut last time out. Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are other options for Klopp if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Bardsley, Lowton, Long, Collins, Stephens, Cork, McNeil, Barnes

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Diaz, Elliott.