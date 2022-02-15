Man Utd vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford tonight’s Premier League clash.

Ralf Rangnick has once again gone with David De Gea between the sticks so Dean Henderson settles for a place among the substitutes. Diogo Dalot keeps his place ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Luke Shaw starts once again at left-back so Alex Telles has to make-do with a place on the bench. Despite recent criticism of his performances, Harry Maguire keeps his place alongside Raphael Varane in the heart of Man Utd’s defence. Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones are named among the subst.

Paul Pogba is dropped for tonight’s match as Fred is recalled to start along with Scott McTominay in midfield. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place for the hosts and he’ll be looking to get back to his best form after a difficult few games.

Anthony Elanga is recalled to start for Manchester United this evening as Marcus Rashford makes way. Jadon Sancho keeps his place in attack while Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front.

Edinson Cavani misses out due to injury but Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are options from the bench for Rangnick along with Pogba and Rashford.

As for Brighton, Neal Maupay starts in attack along with Leandro Trossard while Yves Bissouma marshals the midfield along with Alexis Mac Allister.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Pogba, Rashford

Brighton

Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Mac Allister, Moder, Bissouma, Gross, Maupay, Trossard

Subs: Alzate, Lamptey, Caicedo, Lallana, Duffy, March, Ferguson, Welbeck, Steele