Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for UCL clash

Liverpool will be looking to secure a first leg lead when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has once again opted for number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to continue his excellent form as he retains his place at right-back while Andrew Robertson continues at left-back. Kostas Tsimikas has to settle for a place on the Liverpool bench.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the defence yet again and the Dutchman will be aiming to keep a dangerous Inter Milan attack at bay this evening. Ibrahima Konate is recalled to line-up alongside van Dijk in the back four so Joel Matip drops to the bench where he joins Joe Gomez.

Fabinho keeps his place in the holding role but there is a big surprise in Liverpool’s midfield as Harvey Elliott is handed a start. Jordan Henderson has to settle for a place on the bench as Thiago Alcantara starts along with Fabiho and Elliott.

Naby Keita also misses out on a place in the starting eleven so he’s on the bench along with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Salah starts

Mohamed Salah will be hoping to continue his sensational form in the Champions League that’s seen him score 7 goals in 6 appearances so far this season.

The Egyptian keeps his place in the Liverpool attack along with Sadio Mane so Luis Diaz has to settle for a place on the Liverpool bench.

Roberto Firmino also misses out on the starting eleven tonight as Diogo Jota leads the line up front for the Reds. Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are other attacking options for Klopp.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Inter Milan

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Sangalli, Carboni, Caicedo

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Diaz, Origi, Matip