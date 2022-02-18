Paul Pogba starts | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Leeds United

Manchester United make the trip to Elland Road for Sunday’s Premier League meeting against Leeds United.

The Red Devils ended a three-match winless run on Tuesday with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

It was far from a vintage performance, but the club managed to pick up maximum points to return to the fourth spot in the table.

Man Utd have the chance to sustain their position with a victory over old rivals Leeds, but it could be a tricky encounter for them.

The club have netted 11 goals in the last two home meetings against Leeds, but played out a 0-0 draw at Elland Road last season.

Here is how Man Utd could line up against Leeds

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been ever-present in the Premier League this term, and has been called up to make stellar saves in almost every game. He produced a stunning acrobatic save to deny Brighton’s Jakub Moder at 0-0. The Spaniard will be hoping to keep only his third clean sheet in 10 league games.

Varane and Telles start

Defence: Raphael Varane was initially named in the starting line-up in midweek, but was left due to a stomach bug. In his place, Victor Lindelof had a mixed performance alongside Harry Maguire in central defence.

Varane has been deemed fit ahead of the Yorkshire trip. Therefore, interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick should reinstate the Frenchman in the line-up ahead of Lindelof.

Diogo Dalot is likely to continue at right-back, but there could be a change at left-back after Luke Shaw’s average performance against Brighton. The England star could not cut out on a couple of dangerous crosses which could have proved costly on another day. Alex Telles should come in his place for his first start since the winter break.

Paul Pogba returns

Midfield: Pogba was handed a breather in midweek as he started on the bench. Fred, who featured in his place, had a difficult outing. The Brazilian was prone to squandering possession and there were no surprises when he was replaced by Pogba in the second half.

United controlled the proceedings better with Pogba in the side. He bagged a late assist for Bruno Fernandes’ goal. The £49.5m star is expected to start alongside Scott McTominay.

Attack: No changes are likely in the Man Utd attack. Jadon Sancho has looked lively from the left wing since the winter break with two goals to his name. However, he has also squandered two clear-cut scoring opportunities and has room for improvement. It has been a similar story for Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, who despite scoring against Brighton, should be frustrated with the chances missed.

The trio are expected to start at Elland Road. They should be accompanied by Anthony Elanga. The youngster has been a regular starter since Rangnick was appointed. His counter-attacking run contributed to Lewis Dunk’s sending off on Tuesday which played a big role in the victory. The young Swede should start ahead of Marcus Rashford on the right wing.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Leeds United