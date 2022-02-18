Man Utd team news: Raphael Varane fit to return

Manchester United will be aiming to cement fourth place with a win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon. The interim boss provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Raphael Varane.

Varane was forced to pull out of United’s win over Brighton on Tuesday night after falling ill shortly before kick-off. The Frenchman was initially named in the starting eleven but was replaced by Victor Lindelof after complaining of a stomach issue.

However, Manchester United have been handed a major boost as Varane took part in training on Thursday. Rangnick has now confirmed, according to ManUtd.com, the centre-back is available to face Leeds on Sunday.

Matic has been missing for Man Utd in recent weeks. The midfielder has been nursing a shin complaint but returned to training today and could make his return to action at Elland Road.

Cavani has also missed United’s last two games against Southampton and Brighton due to a groin issue. The Uruguayan international was also part of the squad that trained at Carrington on Thursday, however, Rangnick says the striker is still not fit enough to return this weekend.

Cavani out

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“Well, as it seems, Edinson Cavani will still be out. He is still having some problems with his groin and, on the other hand, also some with his stomach. The same is true with Tom Heaton. Apart from that, everybody else seems to be available.” “I’m grateful that we have more players back available again. Nemanja Matic was back in training today for the first time and he did quite well, so he might be available, maybe even for Sunday against Leeds, but definitely in the next two games.”

Rangnick’s comments suggest that Eric Bailly could also return this weekend along with Matic and Varane. Bailly has been out with an ankle injury that he sustained while away with the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations last month. However, it appears Bailly is now back in contention.

Man Utd head into the weekend action sitting fourth in the table and will cement that position if they claim all three points against Leeds United on Sunday.