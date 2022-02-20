Jurgen Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino won’t face Leeds United after muscle injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino won’t play any part against Leeds United after suffering a fresh muscle injury.

The Reds secured a 3-1 comeback win over Norwich City in the Premier League yesterday, but they were without two of their main strikers in Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Jota picked up an ankle ligament injury against Inter in midweek. Firmino, who came on as his replacement, suffered a muscle problem which was assessed after the game.

Speaking after yesterday’s victory over Norwich, Klopp said that Jota’s injury is not serious as first feared, thereby hinting that he could make his comeback soon.

However, the German tactician delivered a worrying update on Firmino. The 30-year-old has suffered another muscle injury which could keep him out for a while.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “With Diogo, it looks a little bit better than we first thought. With Bobby, we didn’t even know that he had something until he felt it only after the game [in midweek].”

“We all thought it is a little thing, but it’s a muscle injury and we have to see how long it will take. I don’t know at the moment, but for sure not for the next game, so we have to see.”

Firmino has experienced a stop-start campaign for the Reds. He has been in good form with eight goals and four assists from 24 games, but has also spent time on the sidelines.

The £34.2m star has recovered from two muscle injuries this term. Judging by Klopp’s update, it could be another spell in the treatment room after his setback at San Siro.

While he has been ruled out for the Leeds United trip, he could also miss out on the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea next weekend. However, Jota could recover in time for the game.

Klopp played with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz against Norwich, but shifted to a 4-4-2 system at the hour mark. Diaz led the line alongside Divock Origi.

It could be a possible formation for the League Cup final. Liverpool are looking to win the Cup competition for the ninth time in their history. They last won in 2012 against Cardiff City on penalties.