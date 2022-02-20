[Teams] Leeds Utd vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United make the trip to Elland Road for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting against Leeds United.

Ralf Rangnick has started David De Gea in goal once again for this game so Dean Henderson remains on the bench. There is a change at right-back as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is recalled in place of Diogo Dalot but Luke Shaw keeps his place ahead of Alex Telles at left-back.

Raphael Varane is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after missing the win over Brighton with a stomach bug. Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of Man Utd’s back four.

Scott McTominay starts once again in midfield for the visitors. Paul Pogba also retains his place in the middle of the park so Fred and Nemanja Matic have to settle for places among the United substitutes.

Jesse Lingard is given a surprise start by Rangnick as he comes in for Anthony Elanga in attack. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho keep their places so the likes of Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata join Elanga on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again leads the line up front for Manchester United but Edinson Cavani remains on the sidelines with a groin injury.

As for Leeds, Raphinha is left on the bench so Rodrigo and Jack Harrison support former Man Utd attacker Daniel James in the final third. Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas also start for the hosts along with Adam Forshaw.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Forshaw, Dallas, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, James

Subs: Firpo, Raphinha, Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Subs: Mata, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Elanga