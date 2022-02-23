[Teams] Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie tonight.

Ralf Rangnick has once again selected David De Gea to start in goal meaning Dean Henderson has to settle for a place on the bench. Raphael Varane is recalled to start alongside Harry Maguire after recovering from a stomach issue. Victor Lindelof also keeps his place in the United backline.

Luke Shaw continues at left-back ahead of Alex Telles but Aaron Wan-Bissaka drops out and joins Diogo Dalot on the bench this evening.

Scott McTominay misses out so Fred is recalled to join Paul Pogba in midfield. Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are options from the bench for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes starts once again in the attacking midfield position.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front yet again for the visitors and the Portuguese superstar will be looking to continue his sensational goal-scoring form in the Champions League.

Edinson Cavani misses out through injury but Jadon Sancho keeps his place in the United attack. Marcus Rashford is recalled to join Sancho in supporting Ronaldo in the final third so Anthony Elanga and Jesse Lingaard are on the bench.

As for Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix starts in attack so Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez have to make do with substitute roles. Ander Herrera starts against his former club while Marcos Llorente also starts for the hosts tonight along with Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Atletico Madrid

Oblak, Gimenez, Vrsaljko, Savic, Lodi, Reinildo, Kondogbia, Herrera, Marcos Llorente, Correa, Felix

Subs: Lecomte, Christian, De Paul, Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lemar, Felipe, Hermose, Javi Serrano.

Man Utd

De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Elanga