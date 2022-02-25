Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was back to his best vs Wolves

Thomas Partey produced an impressive display in Arsenal’s midfield as they secured a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Ghana international had a mixed first half to the season where he was guilty of squandering possession on occasions, but has looked a different player since the turn of the year.

He produced one of his best performances in the club’s shirt against Manchester City despite the late defeat, and replicated the showing against Bruno Lage’s side last night.

The 28-year-old had 71 touches against the Midlands outfit. He controlled the proceedings in midfield, winning six ground duels while registering three successful take-ons.

Partey was also involved in the final third with five long balls and three key passes. He could have had an assist on another day. The only downside to his performance was his shooting.

The Ghanaian scored some tremendous long-range goals at Atletico, but has looked out of sorts in that department. He could be better off playing his teammates through on goal.

The £36m-rated star had an average debut season with the Gunners last term amid injuries. The same was the case earlier this campaign which caused frustration among some of the fans.

However, he has finally started to find form and consistency. The onus will be on staying unscathed for the remainder of the season as he is essential to the club’s top-four ambitions.

Arsenal made a big push for Champions League football last night after a last-gasp win. The victory sees them within one point off fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

They won’t be in action this weekend with the postponement of the Liverpool fixture due to the latter’s participation in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Hence, their next fixture will be against Watford on March 6. The players have sufficient time to recuperate ahead of another important league fixture at Vicarage Road.

Takehiro Tomiyasu appears to have suffered a fresh calf injury, but Emile Smith Rowe could return, having missed out on the Wolves game through a non-Covid illness.