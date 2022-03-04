Man Utd team news: Rangnick confirms major boost

Manchester United will be looking to boost their top four hopes with a positive result against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon. The interim boss provided a team news update and confirmed some positive news on Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan international hasn’t featured for Man Utd since the game against Burnley on February 8th due to a niggling groin injury that’s hampered him for some time.

However, Rangnick has confirmed that Cavani resumed full training on Thursday and was once again involved with his team mates at Carrington today.

Therefore, Rangnick is confident the South American hitman will be available to feature for United against Manchester City at the Etihad this weekend.

Scott McTominay has also been on the sidelines recently due to illness. The midfielder sat out the draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last month and Man Utd’s stalemate with Watford last weekend.

McTominay to return

However, McTominay was pictured in training on Wednesday so should be available to face City on Sunday – although Rangnick suggested today there are still doubts over some unnamed players.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“He [Cavani] is back in training since yesterday, today was his second training session with the team,” “He looks good to be involved on Sunday, but there are still some question marks over other players. It looks good for Edinson for Sunday.”

No other injuries have been reported within the Manchester United squad so it remains to be seen who the ‘question marks’ are. But it will come as a big boost for United to have Cavani available again.

The Red Devils have scored just once in their last two games and looked toothless against Watford last time out, so Rangnick will be pleased to have Cavani as an option against City this weekend.

Man Utd head to the Etihad Stadium sitting fourth in the Premier League table, but with Arsenal just two points behind and holding three games in hand, United desperately need a positive result against their local rivals.