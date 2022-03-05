[Teams] Liverpool vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over West Ham at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made eight changes from the side that beat Norwich City in the FA Cup in midweek. Alisson Becker returns in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back after being rested last time out.

Andrew Robertson is also recalled at left-back for Liverpool with Kostas Tsimikas making way. Ibrahima Konate keeps his place to partner Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Joe Gomez drops out this afternoon.

Fabinho returns in midfield while Naby Keita is passed fit after recovering from a knock. Jordan Henderson keeps his place in the middle of the park so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have to settle for substitute roles.

Liverpool have recalled their big guns up front as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane return to the starting eleven. Luis Diaz is also handed a start so Diogo Jota drops to the bench along with Divock Origi.

Takumi Minamino also has to make-do with a place on the bench despite scoring twice in midweek while Roberto Firmino misses out through injury once again.

As for West Ham, Declan Rice is ruled out so Pablo Fornals starts in midfield along with Tomas Soucek and Nikola Vlasic. Jarrod Bowen also starts for the visitors along with Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Elliott.

West Ham

Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Fornals, Soucek; Bowen, Vlasic, Lanzini; Antonio

Subs: Areola, Kral, Diop, Benrahma, Oko-Flex, Fredericks, Noble, Masuaku, Chesters