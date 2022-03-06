[Teams] Man City vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the table when they take on Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola is without Ruben Dias due to injury so John Stones lines-up alongside Aymeric Laporte in the middle of the Man City defence. Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo occupy the full-back positions while Rodri marshals the midfield once again.

The in-form Bernardo Silva and captain Kevin De Bruyne start for City in midfield so Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan have to settle for places on the bench this afternoon.

Raheem Sterling also have to make do with a place among the Man City substitutes as Jack Grealish starts alongside Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez in attack. Gabriel Jesus is also named on the bench for the league leaders.

Ralf Rangnick is handed a huge blow with the news that Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out with a hip injury. Edinson Cavani is also not ready to return from a groin injury so Man Utd are short of options up front.

It looks like Bruno Fernandes will be playing in a false 9 role this afternoon with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga offering support. Marcus Rashford has to settle for a place on the bench along with Jesse Lingard.

Fred starts in midfield along with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba so Nemanja Matic misses out on a starting spot for Man Utd. Alex Telles starts at left-back as Luke Shaw is ruled out. Harry Maguire lines-up alongside Victor Lindelof in the middle of defence with Raphael Varane missing.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Carson, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, Mbete, McAtee

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Subs: Henderson, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Matic, Bailly, Mejbri, Lingard, Rashford