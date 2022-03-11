Team News: Man Utd boss confirms major triple boost

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon. The interim United boss provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of a number of players.

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent for Manchester United during the defeat to Man City last weekend. The Portuguese superstar has been suffering from a hip issue but returned to full training with the rest of the squad on Thursday. Rangnick says he expects Ronaldo to be available to face Spurs, which will be a major boost for United.

Edinson Cavani hasn’t featured for Man Utd in over a month due to a niggling groin injury. The South American hitman has been building up his fitness in training and Rangnick says he expects Cavani to also be available to face Tottenham this weekend.

Raphael Varane was forced to miss last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City after testing positive for covid. However, the French international returned to training on Wednesday and is now back in contention to face Spurs tomorrow.

Shaw also sat out the Manchester Derby after testing positive for covid but Rangnick says the full-back is still not clear to return this weekend. Alex Telles is therefore set to continue at left-back.

McTominay set to miss out

In a double blow for United, Scott McTominay is struggling with a calf complaint. Rangnick says the midfielder will be assessed but it likely to be ruled out against Tottenham as he doesn’t want to take any unnecessary risks.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“With regard to players, we will still miss out Luke Shaw. He’s, until yesterday, being tested positive with Covid, and Scotty is a question mark, he had some problems with his calf so we have to wait and see until after training today. “But, right now, it is more likely that he will not be available because if we risk him tomorrow, he will more likely be out for the game on Tuesday. That’s why I tend, with muscular issues – even more so if it’s the calf muscle – I tend to be careful. “Cristiano resumed training yesterday. He trained for the whole session and I expect him to be training today as well. He trained well, like the rest of the group, so I would have thought that he’s available for tomorrow. What’s important is that he and Edi are both back in training and are both available for the game.”

Otherwise, Manchester United have no other injury issues to deal with but Mason Greenwood is obviously still unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future.

United head into the weekend action sitting fifth in the Premier League table following the derby defeat. Fourth-placed Arsenal are a point ahead with three games in hand so Man Utd desperately need a win over Tottenham to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.