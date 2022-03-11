Odegaard starts | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Leicester

Arsenal can cement their position in the top four with a win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: There won’t be any change in goal as number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will once again start between the sticks for Arsenal. Bernd Leno will remain on the bench.

Defence: Arteta confirmed at his press conference today that Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to be fit on Sunday. The Japan international has been struggling with calf issues in recent weeks but has built up his fitness in training. However, Arteta says Arsenal are being cautious with the full-back so they may not risk him from the start this weekend.

Cedric Soares has deputised well during Tomiyasu’s absence so he should continue at right-back against Leicester. Kieran Tierney is also expected to keep his place at left-back ahead of Nuno Tavares.

Ben White and Gabriel have been superb in the middle of Arsenal’s back four and they’ll start once again this weekend. Rob Holding will be back-up from the bench.

Midfield: Thomas Partey has been excelling in a deeper holding role for the Gunners so no doubt the Ghana international will keep his place once again. Granit Xhaka has been doing a solid job in a more advanced role recently so he should start against Leicester.

Martin Odegaard has been outstanding for Arsenal since the turn of the year. The Norwegian international has been a focal point in Arteta’s side and the £30m summer signing will keep his place in the starting eleven.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny will have to make-do with places on the bench once again this weekend.

Attack: Arsenal will welcome Emile Smith Rowe back into the squad. The attacker missed the win over Watford after a positive covid test but he’s back in contention after returning to training this week.

However, Smith Rowe may have to settle for a place among the substitutes as Gabriel Martinelli should keep his place. The Brazilian has been excellent this season and scored a lovely goal against Watford last time out.

Bukayo Saka also continued his superb form with a goal and an assist against the Hornets and he’ll no doubt keep his place. That means Nicolas Pepe will have to make do with a place on the Arsenal bench.

Alexandre Lacazette picked up an ankle knock in training this week but Arteta is confident the Frenchman will be fit. Lacazette should start up front with Eddie Nketiah among the subs.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: