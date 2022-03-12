[Teams] Brighton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win when they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes to the starting eleven that lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night. However, Alisson Becker is among the players to keep his place as the Brazilian starts in goal once again this afternoon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place at right-back for Liverpool while Andrew Robertson occupies the left-back spot ahead of Kostas Tsimikas. Virgil van Dijk starts once again despite fears he could miss out after missing training last week. Joel Matip keeps his place alongside the Dutchman with Ibrahima Konate missing out due to a knock.

Fabinho lines-up in the holding role yet again for the Merseysiders but Klopp has made a couple of changes in midfield. Jordan Henderson is recalled after the skipper was rested for the defeat to Inter. Naby Keita also comes back into the Liverpool side with Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara dropping to the bench.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane keep their places in the Liverpool attack but Diogo Jota makes way. January signing Luis Diaz is the man recalled with Roberto Firmino having to settle for a places among the substitutes this afternoon.

As for Brighton, Neal Maupay starts up front and is supported by Leandro Trossard. Yves Bissouma anchors the midfield while Lewis Dunk and Tariq Lamptey start in the back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Veltman, Cucurella, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Steele, McGill, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Duffy, Leonard

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Diaz, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Elliott.