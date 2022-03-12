[Teams] Man Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Tottenham at Old Trafford this evening [5.30pm kick-off].

Ralf Rangnick has been boosted by the news that David De Gea is free to start despite a positive covid test scare. Diogo Dalot is picked to start ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back while Alex Telles continues at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw.

Raphael Varane returns for Man Utd after missing the defeat to Man City due to covid. The Frenchman lines-up alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence so Victor Lindelof is the man to make way.

Nemanja Matic starts alongside Fred in midfield with Scott McTominay ruled out with a calf problem. Paul Pogba keeps his place but Bruno Fernandes is ruled out so Marcus Rashford gets a start this evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to return up front after recovering from a hip issue. Jadon Sancho also starts for Manchester United while Edinson Cavani returns to the bench where he’s joined by Anthony Elanga.

Tottenham have made one change from the side that thrashed Everton last weekend. Sergio Reguilon comes in for Ryan Sessegnon on the left flank. Cristian Romero starts in defence along with Eric Dier and Ben Davies so Davinson Sanchez has to settle for a place on the bench.

Rodrigo Bentancur starts in midfield along with Pierre-Emile Hojberg so Harry Winks remains on the bench for Tottenham. Dejan Kulusevski supports Hueng-min Son and Harry Kane in attack with Lucas Moura among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Fred; Sancho, Pogba, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Elanga, Cavani.

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Royal, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Lucas, Scarlett.