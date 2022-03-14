Bruno Fernandes back for Man Utd’s clash with Atletico

Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League when they take on Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils secured a very useful 1-1 draw during the last-16 first leg tie at the Wanda Metropolitano three weeks ago, so they’ll be hoping to get the job done on home soil tomorrow.

Bruno Fernandes was forced to miss United’s dramatic 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after testing positive for covid. Speaking after the game, Ralf Rangnick said he hoped Fernandes would be available to face Atletico on Tuesday night.

The interim Manchester United boss has been handed a major boost as the Manchester Evening News claims that Fernandes has returned to training at Carrington today. The Portuguese international is now expected to be in contention to return for the Champions League last-16 clash.

Luke Shaw was another absentee against Tottenham at the weekend as the full-back also tested positive for covid last week. However, in a double boost for Man Utd, Shaw is also back at Carrington today, according to the M.E.N, so should be in contention to face Atletico Madrid.

Shaw back

Scott McTominay also sat out the win over Spurs due to a calf injury. Rangnick decided not to risk the Scottish international as he wasn’t 100 percent fit. The midfielder is expected to be assessed at training today before a decision is made over his involvement tomorrow night.

Otherwise, United have no other injury concerns to worry about – although young attacker Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future.

Rangnick may decide to freshen things up against Atletico tomorrow night following the hard fought victory over Tottenham on Sunday. The likes of Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Elanga are all pushing for recalls along with Shaw and Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo should be assured of his place after an excellent hat-trick against Spurs. Man Utd will be hoping for more magic from the Portuguese superstar against Atletico to help guide them into the quarter finals of the Champions League.