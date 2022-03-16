Arsenal vs Liverpool preview, team news and how to stream

Arsenal can cement their position in the top four with a positive result over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners continued their excellent recent form with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. That result made it 5 wins on the bounce and 9 victories from their last 11 Premier League games, making Arsenal one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

The North Londoners are now sitting fourth in the table – one point ahead of Manchester United with three games in hand. Therefore, Mikel Arteta’s men can extend their lead with a positive result against Liverpool tonight.

However, that’s easier said than done as Liverpool are battling for the title and arrive in the capital in terrific form themselves. The Merseysiders extended their winning streak with a routine win at Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool watched Manchester City slip-up at Crystal Palace with a 0-0 draw on Monday night so they can move to within just one point of the leaders with victory at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Team news

Arsenal didn’t pick up any fresh injury concerns following the Leicester game so Arteta has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from. The only possible absentee is Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japan international is back in training after struggling with calf issues over the past two months.

Arteta said he will assess Tomiyasu at training before a decision is made over his involvement tonight but Arsenal are being cautious not to rush him back so the right-back is likely to miss out this evening.

Emile Smith Rowe made his comeback from illness with a late cameo against Leicester at the weekend. The youngster will be hoping for a recall but Arteta is unlikely to make any changes to his starting eleven.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Mohamed Salah is expected to be passed fit to play tonight. The Egyptian international picked up an ankle injury against Brighton at the weekend but took part in training on Tuesday so should be available for selection.

Ibrahima Konate is also back in contention after recovering from a knock but James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are set to miss out due to illness.

Diogo Jota has an excellent goalscoring record against Arsenal so he could be recalled with Luis Diaz given a breather. Thiago Alcantara is also expected to come back into the side with Naby Keita making way.

How to watch/stream

Arsenal versus Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 8.15pm tonight. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Expected line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Predicted score

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: This match sees two of Europe’s most in-form teams go head-to-head in north London so it’s going to be fascinating to see how it plays out. Arsenal have home advantage and have been playing superbly of late. However, Liverpool will be a much sterner test for Arteta’s side and they desperately need a result to close the gap on City.

If we had to pick a winner, it would be Liverpool to edge it, but we’re sitting on the fence and backing Arsenal to secure a draw tonight.