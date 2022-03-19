[Teams] Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that beat Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday night but Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal with Kepa not involved. Cesar Azpilicueta also starts once again after scoring in midweek while Thiago Silva is perhaps a surprise starter as the Brazilian is usually rested for the domestic cups.

Antonio Rudiger also lines-up for Chelsea this afternoon while Malang Sarr gets a recall to start on the left with Marcos Alonso dropping to the bench. Andreas Christensen is ruled out due to injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes a rare start in midfield for Chelsea as he lines-up alongside Mateo Kovacic. Jorginho is given a rest while N’Golo Kante drops to the bench this afternoon.

Mason Mount is given a recall to start against Middlesbrough after being on the bench in midweek. Hakim Ziyech is also back in the starting eleven while Christian Pulisic keeps his place in attack after scoring against Lille on Wednesday night.

Romelu Lukaku is given a recall to start up front so Kai Havertz drops to the bench where he’s joined by Timo Werner and Ross Barkley.

As for Middlesbrough, on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun starts up front after scoring in midweek. Aaron Connolly also starts in attack for the hosts while Jonny Howson lines-up in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Middlesbrough

Lumley, Dijskteel, Fry, McNair, Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor, Connolly, Balogun

Subs: Daniels, Hall, Olusanya, Peltier, Watmore, Bamba, Bola, Coburn, Boyd-Munce

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Subs: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner