Teams: Liverpool vs Watford: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool can move top of the Premier League table with a win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp has once again selected Alisson Becker to start between the sticks while Andrew Robertson is fit to start at left-back after testing positive for covid while away with Scotland during the recent international break.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the Liverpool defence once again with Joel Matip selected to partner the Dutchman. Ibrahima Konate therefore has to settle for a place on the bench this afternoon. Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a swift return from a thigh injury but he isn’t risked today as he’s named among the substitutes. Joe Gomez keeps his place at right-back.

Fabinho is given a rest so Jordan Henderson captains the Liverpool side in the middle of the park. Curtis Jones is the man selected to play alongside Henderson while Thiago Alcantara is also given a start. Naby Keita misses out due to a knee injury but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are on the bench.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to put his latest heartbreak with Egypt behind him. The attacker missed a penalty as his country failed to qualify for the World Cup finals later this year so Salah will be desperate to put-in a top performance today.

Diogo Jota starts in the Liverpool attack with Roberto Firmino leading the line up front so Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz have to settle for places among the substitutes this afternoon.

As for Watford, Mussa Sissoko starts in midfield with Tom Cleverley on the bench. Hernandes starts in attack along with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr so Josh King has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Mane

Watford

Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Kucka, Sissoko, Sarr, Pedro, Hernandez

Subs: Kayembe, Cleverley, Dennis, Sema, Ngakia, Cathcart, King, Masina, Bachmann