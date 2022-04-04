[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal will be looking to regain fourth place in the table when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight.

Mikel Arteta has received a huge boost with Aaron Ramsdale back in goal after recovering from a hip injury that had kept him out of the win over Aston Villa before the international break. Bernd Leno drops to the bench.

Cedric Soares continues at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu not yet deemed fit enough to return to the squad as he builds-up his fitness following niggling calf injuries.

Kieran Tierney is ruled out with a knee injury so Nuno Tavares is recalled to make a rare start at left-back for Arsenal. Ben White and Gabriel are partnered in the middle of defence once again so Rob Holding is on the bench.

Thomas Partey keeps his place in the middle of the park and the Ghana international will be hoping to continue his excellent recent form. Granit Xhaka also keeps his place in the Arsenal midfield while Martin Odegaard is another player to retain his spot in the starting eleven this evening.

Bukayo Saka is fit to start in attack after recovering from covid – which had forced him to miss England’s double-header during the international break.

Gabriel Martinelli is back in the Arsenal squad after missing the Villa win due to illness. However, the Brazilian has to make-do with a place on the bench as Emile Smith Rowe keeps his place in attack. Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front so Eddie Nketiah is on the bench but Nicolas Pepe is ruled out due to illness.

As for Palace, they’ve received a huge boost as Wilfred Zaha is passed fit to start. Nathaniel Clyne lines-up at right-back while Conor Gallagher starts in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli, Flores, Nketiah