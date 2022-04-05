[Teams] Benfica vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool are in Portugal to take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the side that beat Watford in the Premier League at the weekend. Alisson Becker starts in goal once again but Trent Alexander-Arnold is recalled to start at right-back after being an unused substitute against Watford at the weekend. Joe Gomez makes way despite his excellent display on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk starts yet again in the middle of Liverpool’s defence and he’s joined by Ibrahima Konate with the Frenchman recalled in place of Joel Matip. Andrew Robertson keeps his place at left-back ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Fabinho is recalled to line-up in the holding midfield role for Liverpool after he was rested against the Hornets. Naby Keita is also back in the starting eleven after recovering from a minor knee injury that kept him out at the weekend.

Thiago Alcantara keeps his place in the middle of the park after an impressive display against Watford. Therefore, Jordan Henderson makes way along with Curtis Jones – who picked up a knock at Anfield on Saturday but is still fit for the bench tonight.

Mohamed Salah starts once again in the Liverpool attack but Sadio Mane is recalled after being rested last time out. Luis Diaz also comes back into the side after not featuring against Watford so he should be fresh against Benfica.

Diogo Jota drops to the bench despite scoring against the Hornets on Saturday. Roberto Firmino also makes way as the Brazilian is an option from the bench along with Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain so Klopp has plenty to call upon if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Benfica

Vlachodimos, Everton, Gilberto, Grimaldo, Nunez, Otamendi, Ramos, Silva, Taarabt, Vertonghen, Weigl.

Subs: Leite, Meite, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, D Goncalves, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Gil Dias, Almeida, Bernardo, Morato

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.