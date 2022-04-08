Everton vs Man Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils saw their top four hopes dented after being held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford last weekend. Fred netted the equaliser after Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring but United couldn’t find a winner on home soil.

That result has left Manchester United sitting seventh in the Premier League table but they can move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with victory over Everton in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Ralf Rangnick may be quietly confident of securing a positive result at Goodison Park as United will be up against a struggling Everton side. Frank Lampard is under pressure to turn things around as the Toffees have won just one of their last seven league games.

A 3-2 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday night has left Everton sitting just one point outside the relegation zone in 17th place, so they desperately need a result at home to Man Utd tomorrow.

Team news

United will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back into the squad after he returned to full training this week having recovered from the illness that kept him out of the draw with Leicester.

However, Rangnick confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Luke Shaw will be out for a few weeks. The left-back needs surgery to remove some bolts from his leg and will therefore miss the trip to Everton.

Raphael Varane is also ruled out with a knock while Scott McTominay won’t be available this weekend due to a foot problem. In another blow for Man Utd, Edinson Cavani remains on the sidelines with a calf injury.

As for Everton, they’ll be without Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend due to injury. Donny van de Beek is also ineligible against his parent club.

However, the Toffees will be able to call upon Michael Keane and Allan as they return from suspension and should be handed immediate recalls.

Expected line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, Fred, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo

Prediction

Everton 1-2 Man Utd: This is a huge game for both sides, but for very different reasons. Everton are desperate for points to aid their survival hopes while United need to get their hunt for fourth back on track.

Everton usually save their best performances for when the big teams come to town so Lampard will be hoping for a response from his players. However, the Merseysiders are in dire form and Ronaldo’s return could be the difference. We’re backing Man Utd to edge it.