[Teams] Everton vs Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo returns

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton at Goodison Park at lunchtime.

Ralf Rangick has been boosted by the return to fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese international is recalled to start up front after missing the draw with Leicester City last week due to illness.

Marcus Rashford is given a chance to impress as he supports Ronaldo in the Man Utd attack this afternoon while Jadon Sancho is rewarded for his good form with another start on the wing.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position this afternoon so the likes of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata have to settle for places on the Manchester United bench.

Paul Pogba drops out as Nemanja Matic is recalled to line-up alongside Fred in midfield. Scott McTominay is ruled out with a foot injury. Harry Maguire keeps his place in defence but Victor Lindelof comes in to start in place of Raphael Varane – who’s been ruled out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back so Diogo Dalot has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon. Luke Shaw is ruled out for Man Utd with a foot problem so Alex Telles starts at left-back while David De Gea is in goal.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line up front with Richarlison while Alex Iwobi also offers support in attack. Allan returns from suspension to start in midfield along with Fabian Delph.

Michael Keane is recalled in defence after serving his suspension while Seamus Coleman line-up at right-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Elanga, Mejbri.