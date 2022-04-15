Southampton vs Arsenal preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Arsenal desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners have seen their hopes of finishing in the top four this season derailed following two disappointing defeats to Crystal Palace and Brighton in the last two weeks.

The 2-1 loss at home to the Seagulls last weekend came off the back of a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park so Mikel Arteta knows they cannot afford another slip-up at Southampton tomorrow.

Arsenal now sit three points adrift of Tottenham in fifth place with a game in hand, and Spurs could widen that gap to six points if they beat Brighton in Saturday’s early kick-off, so the pressure is on the Gunners at St Mary’s.

Southampton will also be keen to bounce back from their humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea last weekend. The Saints now sit 14th in the table but could climb as high as 10th with a win if other results go their way.

Team news

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow with the news that Thomas Partey is facing a race against time to play again this season. The Ghana international aggravated a thigh injury against Palace earlier this month and scans have shown the issue to be worse than first thought.

Kieran Tierney has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery last week. The full-back suffered a knee injury while away with the Scotland squad during the recent international break.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also still working his way back from a calf injury so Cedric Soares should continue at right-back. Nuno Tavares may be recalled to start at left-back.

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to be available despite missing training this week but he may only be fit for the bench with Eddie Nketiah coming in up front.

As for Southampton, Armando Broja is back in contention after missing the Chelsea game last week. Shane Long, Alex McCarthy and Lyanco are all available again while Theo Walcott is likely to start from the bench against his old club.

Expected line-ups

Southampton: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Predicted score

Southampton 1-2 Arsenal: Southampton are winless in their last six games in all competitions [L5 D1] so this could be a good time for Arsenal to make the trip to the South Coast.

Arteta knows he desperately needs to come away with all three points as Arsenal have tough games against Chelsea, Man Utd and West Ham up next. We think the Londoners will have enough to edge it 2-1 tomorrow.