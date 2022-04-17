Thiago excels in Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final win over Man City

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara produced a superb performance during the 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds went into yesterday’s game as slight favourites, having been able to rest key players during the midweek Champions League tie against Benfica.

However, they still needed to produce a strong display which they did. Liverpool were dominant throughout the first half, bagging three goals without reply.

An Ibrahima Konate header opened the scoring before Sadio Mane bagged the brace. The second goal was largely assisted by Zack Steffen’s indecision.

Manchester City managed to reduce the deficit with an early goal from Jack Grealish following the break, but their second came only in the 91st minute.

Bernardo Silva’s effort ended up being a mere consolation. Mane was adjudged the man of the match for his goals, but Thiago had an equally impressive outing.

The Spanish star has been growing in confidence in his second campaign at Anfield, and showed his class yesterday, controlling the proceedings in midfield.

He won 10 of his 11 duels attempted while completing 46 of his 51 passes with 64 touches. The 31-year-old was successful with six long balls while winning three tackles.

The former Bayern Munich star capped his excellent showing with an assist for Mane’s second goal. He produced a lovely cushioned pass for Mane’s sublime volley.

The victory has ensured Liverpool’s place in another Cup final. They will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace for the FA Cup which they last won 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, the quest for the unprecedented quadruple is still alive. The Reds are just one point behind Manchester City for the top spot in the Premier League.

They are also favourites to progress to the Champions League final. If they manage to beat Villarreal, they will face City or Real Madrid in the final at Stade de France.

The main focus for now will be on Tuesday’s Premier League meeting against Manchester United at home. A win can take them two points clear at the top. City play Brighton & Hove Albion 24 hours later.