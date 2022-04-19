[Teams] Liverpool vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to reclaim top spot in the table when they welcome arch rivals Manchester United to Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from the side that beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at the weekend but Alisson Becker once again starts in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson also occupy the full-back positions once again for Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk marshalling the back four.

Joel Matip is recalled to start alongside van Dijk so Ibrahima Konate drops to the bench despite getting on the scoresheet on Saturday. Fabinho anchors the midfield for Liverpool while Jordan Henderson is recalled to start in midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara.

Mohamed Salah keeps his place in the Liverpool front three along with Sadio Mane – who scored twice against City. Luis Diaz also retains his place so Doigo Jota has to make do with places among the substitutes. Roberto Firmino is ruled out with a foot injury.

As for Manchester United, David De Gea keeps his place between the sticks and Phil Jones is handed just his second league start of the season. It appears Ralf Rangnick is going with a back five as Jones lines-up alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof with Raphael Varane still out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is recalled to start at right wing-back and it looks like Diogo Dalot switches to the left with Alex Telles dropping out. Paul Pogba starts for Man Utd in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic with Fred ruled out. Scott McTominay is only fit for the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t available for United following the tragic death of his newborn son so Marcus Rashford leads the line up front. Jadon Sancho drops to the bench as Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes support Rashford in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Dalot, Pogba, Matic, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho