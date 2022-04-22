Arsenal team news: Tomiyasu back for Man Utd game

Arsenal will be looking to climb back into the top four with a win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Alexandre Lacazette.

Tomiyasu hasn’t featured for Arsenal since late January due to troublesome calf injuries. The Japan international has returned to full training recently and Arteta suggested earlier this week he could have been in the squad to face Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Gunners medical team have opted to ease Tomiyasu back into action and the right-back wasn’t risked for the stunning 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in midweek. However, Arteta has confirmed the 23-year-old will be back in the Arsenal squad to face Man Utd if he comes through training today unscathed.

Lacazette was only used as a late substitute against Chelsea in midweek after missing the defeat to Southampton due to covid. The Frenchman trained on Thursday and Arteta is hoping the striker makes a swift return to full fitness following his illness.

Arteta is quoted as saying by Football.London:

On Tomiyasu

“If he trains today and he feels good, he will be available tomorrow,” On Lacazette

“He trained yesterday, and hopefully, he will be feeling today. After COVID, we have players that have struggled for weeks, others that have recovered quicker. Let’s see, but he’s a player that we need contributing and hopefully at his best. Hopefully, he can recover quickly.”

Thomas Partey remains on the sidelines with the Ghana international still working his way back to full fitness from a thigh injury. Partey posted a photo of himself on an exercise bike this week but he’s still not close to making a return to action.

Arsenal will also still be without the services of Kieran Tierney against Manchester United. The Scottish international underwent knee surgery earlier this month and isn’t expected to play again this season.

MAN UTD INJURY BLOW AHEAD OF ARSENAL TRIP

Following the impressive win at Chelsea, Arsenal head into the weekend action sitting fifth in the table with only goal difference separating them from fourth-placed Tottenham.

With Spurs not playing away at Brentford until Saturday evening, the Gunners can reclaim fourth spot and put the pressure on their rivals with a win over Man Utd tomorrow lunchtime.