Arsenal vs Man Utd preview | team news | how to stream

Arsenal will be looking to climb back into the top four with a win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners looked to have blown their chances of finishing in the top four after losing three consecutive games to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton this month. However, Mikel Arteta’s side secured a hugely impressive 4-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in midweek to blow the top four race wide open.

Arsenal now sit level on points with fourth-placed Spurs so they can move clear of their rivals with a win over Man Utd ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Brentford on Saturday evening.

Manchester United are also still in the race for fourth as they’re just three points behind the north London duo, despite suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Victory at the Emirates Stadium would put United right back in the mix so Ralf Rangnick will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a win tomorrow afternoon.

Team News

Arsenal are set to welcome Takehiro Tomiyasu back into the squad. The Japan international returned to full training this week after recovering from a calf injury but he may not be ready to start just yet.

Arteta could, therefore, stick with the same back four that started against Chelsea in midweek. Rob Holding did a solid job in defence so Ben White may remain at right-back ahead of Cedric Soares.

Kieran Tierney remains on the sidelines as he’s not expected to play again this season after undergoing knee surgery. Thomas Partey is also still out with an on-going thigh problem.

Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah could keep their places after impressive performances at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Manchester United have been handed a boost with Raphael Varane back in contention while Scott McTominay is also in-line for a recall after recovering from a foot injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to the squad after missing the defeat at Liverpool following the tragic death of his newborn son. Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho could also be recalled by Rangnick at the Emirates.

However, Paul Pogba will miss the game after suffering a calf injury on Tuesday night. The Frenchman is unlikely to play again this season.

How to watch/stream

Arsenal vs Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Expected Line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd: The Gunners were excellent against Chelsea in midweek and another similar performance from them should be enough to see-off an inconsistent Man Utd side at the Emirates Stadium.

United will always be a threat with Ronaldo in the team but their defence has been woeful for most of the season and Arsenal’s young side should be full of confidence. We predict the Londoners to edge it 2-1 tomorrow.