[Teams] Liverpool vs Villarreal: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield tonight for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the side that beat Everton at the weekend. Alisson Becker starts in goal once again for Liverpool and the Brazilian international will be hoping to keep a clean sheet this evening.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back for the Merseysiders while Andrew Robertson occupies the left-back berth after scoring the opening goal against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the defence for Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate given a recall to line-up alongside the Dutchman. Joel Matip drops to the bench despite his terrific recent form.

Fabinho anchors the midfield once again this evening and he’s joined by Thiago Alcantara with the Spaniard looking to continue his excellent recent form. Jordan Henderson is recalled to start alongside Fabinho and Thiago so Naby Keita is the man to make way.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to get among the goals at Anfield tonight as he retains his place in the Liverpool front three. Sadio Mane also starts once again for the Reds while Luis Diaz is recalled to start this evening after being on the bench against Everton on Sunday.

Diogo Jota, therefore, has to settle for a place among the Liverpool substitutes along with the likes of Divock Origi, Harvey Elliot and Takumi Minamino but Roberto Firmino misses out due to injury.

As for Villarreal, former Tottenham players Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue and Giovanni Lo Celso start along with former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin. Pau Torres starts in defence while Samuel Chukwueze is one to watch out wide.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Matip, Williams, Elliott.

Villarreal

Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan, Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Danjuma

Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Trigueros, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier