Man Utd lead Arsenal in race to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s agent has held talks with Napoli chiefs to discuss a summer move with Manchester United leading Arsenal in the race to sign the striker, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Osimhen has developed into one of the most highly-rated forwards in Serie A since joining Napoli in the summer of 2020 having scored 26 goals in his 58 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old earned a big-money move to Naples after impressing at Bordeaux but it looks like the Nigerian international could already be on the move just two years after moving to Italy.

His potential has caught the eye of clubs here in the Premier League with Arsenal strongly linked with a move in recent months. Journalist Freddie Paxton reported earlier this week that Arsenal have already held talks with Osimhen’s agent to discuss a potential move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is going to be in the market for striking reinforcements this summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both tipped to leave when their contracts expire in June.

It means Arsenal are expected to sign two new strikers this summer and Osimhen has emerged as a prime target, however, it looks like the Gunners are going to face stiff competition for his signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are currently leading Arsenal in the race to sign Osimhen and the players agent has met with Napoli chiefs to discuss a possible move this summer.

The Italian outlet suggests that Osimhen would be keen on a move to either club, but United are the front-runners as long as in-coming manager Erik ten Hag gives his approval to the transfer.

Man Utd are expected to overhaul their squad this summer following a disappointing campaign that looks set to end with them missing out on the top four. The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the table, five points off fourth-placed Arsenal having played two extra games.

Ten Hag is likely to revamp his attacking options with Cristiano Ronaldo now 37, Edinson Cavani expected to leave at the end of the season while on-loan Anthony Martial’s future is also in serious doubt.

Osimhen would be a terrific addition for Arsenal or Manchester United but the English giants will need to dig deep if they want to get a deal done as Corriere dello Sport claims that Napoli want at least £84m [€100m] for his signature.