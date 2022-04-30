West Ham vs Arsenal preview | team news | how to stream

Arsenal will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place with a win at West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners reclaimed that all-important fourth spot last weekend after beating Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka were enough to secure the three points.

Tottenham were later held to a 0-0 draw at Brighton so Arsenal now sit two points clear of their north London rivals. Spurs can leapfrog back into fourth if they beat Leicester in Sunday’s 2pm kick-off, so the pressure could be on Arsenal to respond at the London Stadium.

West Ham head into the game sitting seventh in the table and they can move level on points with sixth-placed Man Utd with a win tomorrow. However, David Moyes may, understandably, have one eye on the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

The Hammers lost 2-1 to Frankfurt at home on Thursday night so will need to turn things around in Germany next week if they’re to book their place in the final.

Team News

Arsenal have been handed a major boost with the news that Bukayo Saka is fit and available for selection despite limping off during the second half of the win over United. The 20-year-old has made a swift recovery and took part in training last week so Saka is expected to keep his place in attack.

Takehiro Tomiyasu made his long-awaited comeback with a late appearance off the bench last weekend. The Japan international could be handed his first start in over three months tomorrow.

However, Thomas Partey remains on the sidelines as the Ghana international is still recovering from a thigh injury. Kieran Tierney is also still out following knee surgery. Neither player is expected to play again this season.

As for West Ham, they continue to have a crisis at centre-back with Craig Dawson the latest player out. He’ll start his suspension after being sent off last weekend. Angelo Ogbonna remains out and while Issa Diop is close to a comeback from an ankle injury, the game with Arsenal will come too soon.

Kurt Zouma did, however, make his comeback in midweek and is available for selection. Moyes is likely to rotate with Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko set to start in attack. Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio could be rested.

How to watch/stream

West Ham vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 16.30pm on Sunday. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don't have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game.

Expected Line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell, Masuaku; Noble, Rice; Coufal, Benrahma, Vlasic; Yarmolenko.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Prediction

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: The Gunners are facing a fierce battle with Tottenham for fourth spot and they cannot afford to slip-up tomorrow. This is a huge opportunity to at least maintain their 2-point advantage over Spurs and it’s a good time to be playing West Ham as they’ll have their eyes on the Frankfurt game.

We still expect a tight match at the London Stadium but if, as expected, Moyes rotates his squad, then Arsenal should be strong enough to edge it.